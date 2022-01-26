FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde Sells 24,713 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 1,331,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

