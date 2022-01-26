fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

