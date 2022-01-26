fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FUBO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

