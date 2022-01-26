FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

