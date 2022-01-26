Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $15.68 Per Share

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn $15.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FLGT stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,814.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

