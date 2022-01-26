Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $63.50

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.50, but opened at $67.20. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 2,195 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

