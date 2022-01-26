Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $737.19

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 737.19 ($9.95) and traded as low as GBX 670.07 ($9.04). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 685 ($9.24), with a volume of 10,099 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £423.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.