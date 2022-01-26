Function X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.36 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Function X has a market cap of $260.79 million and $35.36 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,997.00 or 0.99931649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00031404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00392276 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

