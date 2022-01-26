Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Trading Down 2.3%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 61,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 207,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

FURY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

