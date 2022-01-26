Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Shares Up 0.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. 165,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 216,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

