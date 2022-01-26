FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $21,052.22 and approximately $42.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00271662 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.02 or 0.01116320 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

