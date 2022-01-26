FUZE Token (FUZE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,155.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $26,431.06 and approximately $50,155.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $35.02 or 0.00092794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06854500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,678.36 or 0.99849863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00051735 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

