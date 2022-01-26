FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

IPAR stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

