FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.75). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $94.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $518,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

