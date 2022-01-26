FY2021 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

