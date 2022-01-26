FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Plug Power stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

