FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

