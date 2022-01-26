FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

