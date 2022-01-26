FY2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$33.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

