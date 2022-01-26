FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Cut by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

