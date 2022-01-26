FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raised by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

MA stock opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.02. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

