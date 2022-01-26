FY2021 EPS Estimates for NeuroPace, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $9.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.67. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

