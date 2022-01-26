FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Cut by Analyst

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.44.

NOA opened at C$18.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.65. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

