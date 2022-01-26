FY2021 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

RUS stock opened at C$31.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$22.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$871,762.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,120. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

