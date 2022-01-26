FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWODY stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.