FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

TRP stock opened at C$63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.64. The stock has a market cap of C$62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

