FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

