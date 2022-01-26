FY2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AC Immune by 23.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.