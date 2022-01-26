FY2023 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MMP opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

