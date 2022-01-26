Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.98

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.98 and traded as low as $52.34. Galapagos shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 418,212 shares trading hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knott David M grew its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

