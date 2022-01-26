Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.05.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.82. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

