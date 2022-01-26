GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $108.39. Approximately 76,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,064,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of -2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GameStop by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GameStop by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

