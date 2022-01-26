GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $108.39. Approximately 76,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,064,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of -2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GameStop by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GameStop by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.