Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.50

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 2828565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

Separately, started coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of £81.12 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.45.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($431,732.33).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

