Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.45 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.40). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 313,759 shares traded.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £88.13 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($431,732.33).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

