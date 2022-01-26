Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $42.49 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00011040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $42.49 million and $9.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.