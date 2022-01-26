Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 60.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after buying an additional 779,550 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 452,165 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

