Gatos Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,258% compared to the typical daily volume of 451 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,352,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.