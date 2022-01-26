Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 4%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.15). 96,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 154,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price target on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187. The company has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a PE ratio of 47.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

