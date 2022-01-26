Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.12. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 1,921,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The company has a market cap of C$279.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.51.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

