Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.12. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 1,921,782 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The company has a market cap of C$279.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.51.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.12. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 1,921,782 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.