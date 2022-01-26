Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.80 and last traded at $128.80. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on GECFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gecina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.