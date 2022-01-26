Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 36,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gemsstock Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

