General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.2-39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.36 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

GD traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,771. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

