General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. General Dynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.15 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

GD traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,771. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.71. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

