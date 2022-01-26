General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.