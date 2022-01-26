General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. 224,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of -173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

