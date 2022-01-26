General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

General Electric stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of -175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

