Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 286,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 271,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$133.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Generation Mining Company Profile (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

