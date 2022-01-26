GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $26,514.22

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $26,514.22 and $92.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,279,989 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

