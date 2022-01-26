Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 9.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.42. 47,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,954,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

