Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

